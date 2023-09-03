The Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board announced it will accept applications for three open board seats until Sept. 15.
The board was created to provide advice and assistance on matters associated with planning and implementation of the Heritage Area Program, a press release stated. All members must be full-time residents of Chaffee County.
In 2022, the Chaffee Heritage Board completed a strategic planning process and recently finalized an update to the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Corridor Management Plan. The plan can be viewed along with a new website for the Heritage Area at www.ChaffeeCountyHeritage.org.
As part of the planning process and updates, the Chaffee Heritage Board has identified the following priorities:
Build internal capacity to ensure long-term representation of interests in cultural, natural, economic and recreation resources.
Build and sustain strong partnerships with public, private and other nonprofit organizations whose missions and values match that of the board.
Ensure the Chaffee Heritage Board has the financial resources to support implementation goals of the Byway Corridor Management Plan.
“We are excited to have the planningcompleted and can now focus on implementation of this important countywide work,” Chaffee Heritage Board President Andrea Coen said in the release. “We are interested in finding diverse perspectives of Chaffee County residents who want to roll up their sleeves and support this collective work. Our county is filled with rich cultural and scenic history, and we want to protect these resources long into the future.”
Local nonprofit the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association serves as the board’s administration arm, providing resources and assistance with protecting rural landscapes, scenic views, public natural areas and historic places in Chaffee County.
Interested community members may submit their application to Chaffee County at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.orgwith the subject line “Chaffee Heritage Board.”
To learn more about the board’s history and key accomplishments, including the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway, visitwww.chaffeecountyheritage.org.
