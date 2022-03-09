After six weeks of racing, Monarch Mountain’s annual Town Challenge ski and snowboard competition concluded Friday.
Kathryn Wadsworth, event organizer, said, “The Town Challenge season went really well.” The race series attracted more than 100 competitors throughout the season. Wadsworth said more than 40 were first-time participants.
This season the race format changed. Competitors skied and snowboarded individually instead of in teams. Wadsworth said Town Challenge will continue as an individual event and noted that people did not feel as much pressure racing by themselves.
Heading into the final week, the Rob Walmer Award for fastest man on the mountain was closely contested. A League Male Division competitors Aaron Gibas, Lee Lambert and Ari Luchetta were separated by a total of 10 points. In the end, Gibas came out on top, defeating Lambert by a time of 44.22 seconds to 44.55 in the final week of racing.
“It was a good time,” said Gibas. “They were all really fun courses.” It was Gibas’ first time to win the award after he beat Lambert, who had won it six times in the past 10 years. “I’ve been trying to win fastest man on the mountain for 10 years now,” Gibas said. “It finally happened.”
The award was named in remembrance of Rob Walmer, who died at age 32 in a kayaking accident in May 1997. Prior to his death, Walmer worked at Monarch Mountain and had won the fastest male racer award.
Izzy Hughes finished first in the A League Female Division, narrowly beating Annie Shultz-Cordova. Courtney Boyle finished third.
The awards ceremony took place Friday at Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs. All competitors were given a T-shirt and free beer. Wadsworth said, “It was fun to have a true awards ceremony for the first time in a long time.” Top finishers in each category were called to the podium and given a commemorative mug.
Wadsworth said, “I’d really like to thank my event staff, who was very dedicated.”
