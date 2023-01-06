John Turley, whose jury trial was set to begin Jan. 17, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 15 by a person in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony, in a plea agreement accepted Dec. 20 by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.

Turley was arrested Aug. 6, 2021, on several charges of sexual assault involving a minor.

