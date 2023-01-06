John Turley, whose jury trial was set to begin Jan. 17, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 15 by a person in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony, in a plea agreement accepted Dec. 20 by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Turley was arrested Aug. 6, 2021, on several charges of sexual assault involving a minor.
A Class 3 felony involving child abuse carries a prison sentence of two-16 years in prison.
Any prison sentence would be followed by a parole period of 20 years to life.
Under the agreement other charges against Turley were dropped.
Murphy ordered a presentence investigation report as well as a psychosexual evaluation.
A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 3.
