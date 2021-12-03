A Salida man sustained minor injuries when his 2020 Chevy Trax went off the road and down and embankment near Centerville Tuesday morning.
Christopher Garner, 27, of Salida, was northbound on U.S. 285 near milemarker 140, north of Centerville Pit Stop, when his car began to drift off the right side of the road.
Garner briefly returned to the road but over-corrected sending the car over the embankment.
No other vehicles were involved.
Colorado State Patrol received the report at 8:41 a.m.
In addition to state patrol, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene North of the Centerville Pit Stop.
CSP public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said there was no indication of the involvement of drugs or alcohol.
Garner was cited for expired license plates, careless driving and failure to present insurance upon request.
