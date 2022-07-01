While results are not yet official, Brandon Becker leads Alison Brown in the Republican primary for District 3 Chaffee County commissioner, 1,660 to 1,393 votes.
“It feels good,” Becker said. “I’m glad I got all of the support I did. I’m glad to see Alison staying part of the community. I’m ready to start helping the community get out of a lot of problems we are in.”
In a press release, Brown said, “I want to thank all of the citizens who voted for me in the primary election. I am disappointed that I won’t get a chance to serve as your county commissioner, but it was an honor to be part of this important democratic process.
“I commit to continuing my service to our great nation at both the federal and community level and would like to pass my congratulations on to Brandon Becker, who will be running as the Republican candidate for county commissioner in the November election.”
Former Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, running unopposed in the Democratic primary, collected 2,339 votes.
Also unopposed were Democratic incumbents County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell, with 2,569 votes, and County Coroner Jeff Graf, 2,393 votes. No Republicans ran for those positions.
Unopposed Republicans were Delores “Dee Dee” Copper, current Chaffee County treasurer, with 2,498 votes, and Sheriff John Spezze, 2,607 votes. No Democrats ran for those positions.
For U.S. senator, incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet ran unopposed, with 511,230 votes statewide as of 6 p.m. Thursday and 2,528 votes in Chaffee County.
In the Republican race to face Bennet, Joe O’Dea leads Ron Hanks statewide, 341,714 to 285,434. However, Hanks leads in Chaffee County, 1,687 to 1,572.
Erik Aadland leads the Republican primary in the 7th Congressional District, which now includes Chaffee County. Local totals were Aadland, 1,652; Tim Reichert, 976; and Laurel Imer, 493.
Districtwide totals are Aadland, 43,315; Reichert, 32,495; and Imer, 14,605.
Democrat Brittany Pettersen ran unopposed, with 71,264 votes districtwide.
In the Republican primary for governor, Heidi Ganahl leads Greg Lopez, 337,761 to 289,246 statewide. In Chaffee County, Lopez leads Ganahl, 1,767 to 1,436.
Incumbent Democrat Gov. Jared Polis received 517,706 votes statewide, running unopposed.
In the Republican primary for secretary of state, Pam Anderson leads statewide with 266,200 votes, while Mike O’Donnell has 173,376 and Tina Peters 178,002.
In Chaffee County Anderson leads with 1,252 votes; Peters, 939; and O’Donnell, 920.
Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold, running unopposed, took in 504,781 votes statewide.
For full county results, visit https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Chaffee/113974/web.285569/#/summary?v=299114%2F.
For full state results, see https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/113964/web.285569/#/summary.
