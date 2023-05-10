The Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors announced Thursday the appointment of Ashley Kappel its new executive director effective April 24.
Kappel succeeds Becky Gray, who resigned from the position in March.
Kappel has served as a board member for the authority for the past year and as chair of the development committee, a press release stated.
She was involved in a number of projects, including the development of a special limited partnership program that will allow the organization to incentivize developers to build deed-restricted affordable housing rental units for the community in exchange for sales and property tax abatement, with the authority becoming a minority owner of the projects to ensure long-term affordability.
Kappel has a background in commercial real estate law and has represented both affordable housing and private developers in a number of projects.
She earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, holds two master’s degrees in education and received her bachelor of arts degree from Princeton University.
She brings 11 years of experience working with under-resourced populations, having been a teacher in low-income New Jersey and Denver schools for six years before becoming founder and director of an alternative teacher preparation program for Teach For America – Colorado.
During her five-year tenure as program director, Kappel supported more than 1,000 teachers in earning a Colorado teaching license, impacting more than 70,000 low-income students.
Kappel has also spent 13 years volunteering as a board member and officer of five nonprofits, two homeowner’s association boards and a new charter school.
Kappel stated in the release, “It is a distinct honor to lead the Chaffee Housing Authority and help take the organization to the next level.
“We all need to roll up our sleeves and work together as a community to solve the affordable housing crisis in Chaffee County.”
CHA Board Chair Craig Nielson said, “Ashley brings a unique and varied professional background to this position, which we believe will be an excellent match for the challenges and complexity of the role.
“We are excited to welcome Ashley to the organization and look forward to supporting and working with her closely as the organization transitions out of start-up mode to full operations, program expansion and affordable housing development.”
Kappel lives in Buena Vista with her husband and two dogs.
