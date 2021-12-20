The Salida City Council will review and discuss the recently completed report assessing the city’s current policies and procedures to school lock-downs and lock-outs during their work session at 6 p.m. today.
The report was compiled after the lock-down at Salida High School on Sept. 23.
City planner Kristi Jefferson will lead a discussion regarding the plan for the 505 Oak Street planned development and major subdivision.
The plan calls for 5 duplex lots, with a total of 10 individual units and 1 larger lot to accommodate 8 apartment buildings, on 2.11 acres. There will be 16 4-bedroom apartment units and 16 one-bedroom apartments, for a total of 42 units.
The lot is zoned commercial (C-1), which allows for a maximum of 32 units.
To register to view the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent out containing information about joining the webinar.
The Chaffee county commissioner meeting that was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Buena Vista has been cancelled.
The Salida City Council discuss and vote on Resolution 2021-43, to adopt and approve the 2020 fee schedules. Some of the proposed increases include;
• Monthly water rates increased by 2.6 percent.
• Monthly wastewater rates increased by 8.9 percent.
• Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center membership fees increased by 10 percent.
• Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center daily pool passes increased by 30 percent.
Council will hold public hearings and second readings on two ordinances.
Ordinance 2021-19 will approve the property trade between the city and Barry and Jodie Snyder on a .9 acre parcel of property in the Vandaveer Ranch area.
Ordinance 2021-20 will reappoint Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Salida municipal court judge for another two years.
Other items on the agenda include;
• A funding request from the Boys and Girls Club.
• A resolution approving appointments to the Chaffee Housing Authority.
• A request for a new liquor license for Sherpa Cafe, 1110 U.S. 50.
This meeting can be watched live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
To participate in the meeting, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent out containing information about joining the webinar.
