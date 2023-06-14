The public is invited to a new all-day tour, “High Country Cattle Ranching Then & Now,” presented June 24 by Western Fremont Historical Society and the Badger Creek Ranch Community.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at the Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12. The group will depart at 9 a.m. for the one-hour drive to Badger Creek Ranch. Carpooling is recommended.

