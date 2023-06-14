The public is invited to a new all-day tour, “High Country Cattle Ranching Then & Now,” presented June 24 by Western Fremont Historical Society and the Badger Creek Ranch Community.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at the Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12. The group will depart at 9 a.m. for the one-hour drive to Badger Creek Ranch. Carpooling is recommended.
The event features a tour of the Badger Creek Ranch headquarters, Native American teepee rings, buffalo harvest site and the old IM (Ira Mulock) Ranch headquarters, a press release stated.
Participants will learn about Badger Creek Ranch history and current conservation efforts.
Cost for the fundraising event is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Proceeds will benefit both nonprofits.
Participants should take a sack lunch, water, snacks, sunscreen, jacket and hat and wear sturdy shoes for walking on uneven terrain at 9,000 feet elevation. No dogs will be allowed.
For more information, contact Shari Mohr, 719-942-3355, or Kris Shurr,719-942-3653, or visit westfremonthistory.com.
