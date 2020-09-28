The Chaffee County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Eligible Chaffee non-profit organizations, businesses, churches and other entities are encouraged to apply.
The deadline has been extended to Nov. 30, or “until funds run out.”
Proposals will be reviewed and approved on a rolling basis.
Entities seeking to apply are encouraged to attend a question and answer session with CCCF at 2 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Details can be found at chaffeecommunity.org/crf.
The CRF grant program will have two primary funding buckets.
It has a general non-profit relief fund of up to $140,000 focused on helping Chaffee County non-profit organizations recoup lost revenue or direct expenses related to COVID-19.
It also has a Youth Programming and Care fund of up to $52,500 which is open to all entity types who have provided youth care or youth programming due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.