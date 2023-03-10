The Poncha Springs Crossroads Welcome Center at the northwest intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 is preparing for a busy summer season.
Volunteers are needed to staff the Welcome Center building. Volunteer manager Neil Roepke said they need people 18 and older to staff morning shifts (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and afternoon shifts (1:30 to 5 p.m.) Wednesdays through Sundays, Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“A big smile, a willingness to answer a variety of questions and enjoy sharing experiences in the community is paramount,” Roepke said. “No one knows everything about their community, but everyone has their passions. Maybe it’s hiking, mountain biking, restaurants, cultural events or any number of interests. Speak about what you know and Google the rest.”
The center building has brochures, maps and information about local lodging, dining and special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.