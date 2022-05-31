The eighth annual Sun Fest took place Wednesday and Thursday in front of hundreds of spectators at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park.
Performers from Articipate’s Rok Skool ranged from middle school students to recent high school graduates.
Vocalist Taya Brown, 15, said the crowd at the event was amazing. Her band, Late Night Snack, played songs written by a variety of bands such as the Scorpions, Green Day and Kiss.
Brown noted her favorite song she performed was “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, saying, “It just gives me so much serotonin.” She said she has been a part of Rok Skool since sixth grade.
Levi Hamilton, 15, played bass for Late Night Snack. He said the festival was “awesome,” noting that the band had improved and performed better Thursday than they did last summer.
He has been a part of Rok Skool for five years, and while he currently only plays bass, he said he hopes to learn guitar soon. “It was a really fun night,” he said. “I’m glad we could do this.”
Train Wreck followed Late Night Snack Thursday and performed songs by Kansas, Queen and others. After chants for one more song from the crowd, they returned from backstage to play Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” as an encore.
Graduating seniors Quinn Wierdsma and Jessie Rollins both received their Rok Skool diplomas Thursday night ahead of the headlining act. Wierdsma is going to Colorado State University this fall while Rollins plans to attend Columbia University.
Both played in Halfway Decent, Rok Skool’s varsity band, which was the headliner. Wierdsma played drums while Rollins sang and played guitar.
The event was supported by numerous local businesses, including title sponsor Relaxation Dental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.