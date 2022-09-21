Jeannie Peters receives McGuffey Award

Former Salida School Board member Jeannie Peters, center, is presented with the McGuffey Award from Richard Martyr, President of the Colorado Association of School Boards executive committee, left, and Leslie Bogar, Interim Executive Director of CASB, right. The award is given annually to honor board members across the state who “bring committed and passionate service to their board work.”

 Courtesy photo

Former Salida School Board member Jeannie Peters had a surprise in store for her Monday at the Colorado Association of School Boards Region 8 meeting held at Salida Middle School.

Peters, who gave up her at-large seat on the school board earlier this year, was presented with CASB’s McGuffey Award, given to those who “bring committed and passionate service to their board work.”

