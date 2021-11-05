The first weekend in November is the time to fall back this year.
Daylight saving time ends and Colorado gains an hour as clocks get moved back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Those who don’t want to be an hour early Sunday morning are advised to set their clocks back Saturday night.
