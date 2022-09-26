Spartans spoil Tigers homecoming 56-13

Don’t schedule the Spartans for your homecoming game — they might ruin your evening. The Salida Spartan football team crushed the Del Norte Tigers at their home game, 56-13 Friday.
Previously in their season, the Spartans said they were learning how to win, and now it seems they are learning to stay on top, with this being their third consecutive win of the season.
The Spartans started a bit slow, according to coach Matt Luttrell, but they were ready for Del Norte.
In the first quarter, sophomore Wyatt Farney score the first touchdown, putting Salida up by 7.
With five minutes left to go in the second quarter, junior Daniel Edgington made a 65-yard punt return touchdown, Salida’s first since 2017, upping the score to 13-0 in favor of the Spartans, after missing the point-after-touchdown.
Around the same time, one of Del Norte’s best defensive players and punter Ryder Whitehorn was injured and taken out of the game.
About three minutes before halftime, another touchdown was made by Salida’s junior Connor Gentile, who carried the ball into the endzone from the 5-yard mark. Salida converted putting them up 20-0.
At one minute forty seconds before halftime, following a handoff from junior Caiven Lake, junior Chris Graf went up the middle with the ball into the endzone, scoring another touchdown for the Salidan team.
The Spartans converted, going into halftime at 27-0.
Early into the third quarter, shortly after the Spartans made a 14-yard gain, Lake took the snap, handed off to Graf, who scored another touchdown, putting the Spartans up 34-0.
Midway through the third quarter, the Spartans began put their junior varsity players into the game.
The Tigers finally entered the game, taking up a Spartan fumble and making a touchdown and PAT, setting the score 34-7.
Another Tiger player, Craig Williams, was injured in the third quarter and put out of the game.
The next touchdown was made by Edgington, who while on defense intercepted the ball and ran it back for a pick-six, putting Salida up 41-7.
In the 4th quarter, after the Spartans worked their way down the field, Graft walked another ball in for Salida, now 48-7.
At 1:55 left in the 4th quarter, Del Norte snuck in one last touchdown, their first on offense, made by Kelby Mondragon.
In the last minute of the game, after a kickoff return play, senior Simon Bertolino fumbled the ball, which Anthony Taverna picked up at midfield and ran for the final touchdown of the game, ending it at 54-13.
No points were scored against Salida’s varsity members.
The Spartans need to work on ball security, finishing drives, and starting faster, Luttrell said.
Salida had not played Del Norte in Luttrell’s time as coach, he said, however he knew going in that the Spartans could win—the amount by which was unexpected.
The Salida defense played well and gave the team lots of opportunities, Luttrell said. For most of the game, Salida was starting in Del Norte territory. This is the Spartans’ first third consecutive win since 2018.
Lake had four completions in seven attempts, for 82 yards.
Graf was the real workhorse for the Spartans, with nine carries for 36 yards and three touchdowns. Farney had 2 carries for 53 yards and 1 touchdown, while Gentile put up six yards on two carries, with one touchdown.
Sophomore Brody Hudson and Edgington both had interceptions, Hudson for returning it for 28 yards while Edgington’s return for a touchdown netted him 42 yards. Edgington also scored on a 65-yard punt return.
Defensively, Bertolino lead the team with 8 tackles, while sophomore Brody Hudson had 7, junior Abram Jones had 6 and junior Ben Clayton had 5. Clayton also had three sacks for a total loss of 23-yards. Graf also had one sack for loss of 13-yards.
The Spartans will be on the road against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers for the Panthers’ homecoming game 7 p.m. Friday.
