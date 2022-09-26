Spartans spoil Tigers homecoming 56-13

Spartan junior Daniel Edgington celebrates a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, joined by sophomore Brody Hudson. This was Salida’s first punt return touchdown since 2017.

 

 Courtesy photo by Karin Naccarato

Don’t schedule the Spartans for your homecoming game — they might ruin your evening. The Salida Spartan football team crushed the Del Norte Tigers at their home game, 56-13 Friday.

Previously in their season, the Spartans said they were learning how to win, and now it seems they are learning to stay on top, with this being their third consecutive win of the season.

