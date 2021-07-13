Salida police officers arrested Clint John Copenhaver, 31, of Gillette, Wyoming, June 30 on charges of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges and harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kyle Ross Moore, 24, Salida, was arrested June 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Quedan Leo Jerome Baker, 18, Salida, was arrested June 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
William Lloyd Stackpole, 50, Center, was arrested June 30, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tavin Malaquai Little Conway, 23, Salida, was arrested June 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Zachary Ryan Keever, 35, Evans, was arrested June 26 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $400 bail.
Joseph Elliot Charron, 22, Moffat, was arrested June 26 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,350 bail.
William Ryan Mitchell, 24, Moffat, was arrested June 21 on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ryan Richard Venti, 41, Salida, was arrested June 20 on charges of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jessica Rose Buck, 36, Salida, was arrested June 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Richard Dehn, 32, Salida, was arrested June 19 on charges of assault in the second degree and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
John Jose Scofield-Pankhurst, 29, Salida, was arrested June 18 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Salida, was arrested June 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Shannon L. Feathers, 35, Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested June 18 on charges of driving on the highway with park lights when headlights required, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brian Andrew Stephens, 30, Salida, was arrested June 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kevin James O’Donnell, 72, Salida, was arrested June 17 on a charge of retaliation against a witness or victim. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Edwin E. McAdoo, 62, Salida, was arrested June 16 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 51, Salida, was arrested June 15 on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 39, Salida, was arrested June 15 on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Mark Freeman Attaway, 37, Salida, was arrested June 14 on a charge of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael Edward Earle, 40, Salida, was arrested June 14 on charges of child abuse – negligence, resisting arrest and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
James Lee Gentile, 60, Howard, was arrested June 14, on a charge of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held without bond.
Daniel Wade Hoffman, 41, Gunnison, was arrested June 14 on a charge of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Crystal Kimberly Olivas, 41, Alamosa, was arrested June 13 on a charge of theft. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 44, Salida, was arrested June 11 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Raymond Lee Moore, 60, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was arrested June 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Scot Alexander Donato, 63, Salida, was arrested June 8 on charges of displaying expired license plates, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, failure to signal as required or giving improper signal and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rachel Nicole Anthony, 40, Greeley, was arrested June 8 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Franklin Lee Phelps, 29, Salida, was arrested June 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Jacob George Richard Deking, 25, of Salida, was arrested June 6 on a charge of harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Elijah James Leask, 21, Salida, was arrested June 6 on charges of careless driving, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, violation of a protection order and felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Morgan Amber Gray, 38, Breckenridge, was arrested June 3 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or booth, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, resisting arrest and second-degree assault on a police officer causing serious injury. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Willie Beal Slater, 38, Salida, was arrested June 3 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $650 bond.
Ira Alexander Nicholson, 53, Salida, was arrested June 3 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 46, Buena Vista, was arrested June 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
