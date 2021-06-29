Mentor of the Month

Chaffee County June Mentors of the Month Abby Frazier and Sherry Erickson enjoy an aerial outing at Browns Canyon Adventure Park. The two have been matched for two years. Sherry said she loves the photo of them back to back because “Abby was shorter than me when we met.” For more information about mentoring and how to make a difference in a young person’s life, contact Kirsten Love at Klove@chaffeecounty.org or check out the Family & Youth Initiatives website at https://www.chaffeecountyfyi.org.
