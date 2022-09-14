NIki Stotler

High Country Bank promoted Niki Stotler as chief executive officer and president, a press release announced Monday. 

Stotler’s career at the bank spans 21 years. She will sit on the board of directors for both High Country Bank and High Country Bank Corp. 

