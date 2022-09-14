High Country Bank promoted Niki Stotler as chief executive officer and president, a press release announced Monday.
Stotler’s career at the bank spans 21 years. She will sit on the board of directors for both High Country Bank and High Country Bank Corp.
She began her career in 2001 as a mortgage loan processor and during the two decades since she has held positions such as underwriting, managing the mortgage department and as chief operating officer.
Stotler also completed the three-year graduate school of banking program at the University of Colorado and has been accepted into the Executive Development Institute – a 19-month program beginning in October.
Stotler said that she will be focused on “building a culture of stability and opportunity for employees by encouraging collaboration and communication.”
“High Country Bank began in 1886 as the first state chartered financial institution and since our beginning, we have been a community bank. Now we are entering a new age of moving forward and are open to new ideas and perspectives of how to make our communities better,” Stotler said.
Board chairman Tim Glenn said, “We are thrilled to have Niki (Stotler) as chief executive officer and president. She brings a wealth of experience, a passion for service and positive energy to move High Country Bank into the future. As a natural leader Niki has the insight and skill to innovate and continue to provide responsive and customized financial services to all our branches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.