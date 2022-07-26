Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity will host its eighth annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off/Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the group’s mission of “building homes, communities and hope,” a press release stated.
The bake-off features macaroni and cheese recipes from individuals, church groups, businesses and restaurants, and attendees vote for their favorite dishes. Prizes are awarded for the winning recipes in the individual and restaurant categories for first, second, and third place.
Salad, dessert and a cash bar will be provided.
Adult tickets cost $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the event; tickets for children ages 12 and younger are $10.
For each ticket purchased, the guest’s first and last name must be listed for COVID protocol at the venue.
