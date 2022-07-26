Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity will host its eighth annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off/Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the group’s mission of “building homes, communities and hope,” a press release stated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.