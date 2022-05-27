Chaffee County, Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office and U.S. Forest Service Pike-San Isabel National Forests all rescinded fire restrictions in their respective areas of operation on Thursday.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze wrote in an email that termination of fire restrictions was effective immediately.
“This is in response to the much needed moisture our county received during the past several days; however, all residents and visitors are reminded that although we have received rain and snow, everyone should still use good judgment when building and maintaining any type of fire,” Spezze said.
The BLM dropped restrictions in Chaffee, Lake, Park, Fremont and other southern counties in its jurisdiction Thursday. It ended restrictions in its northern Colorado counties on Monday, so all fire restrictions in Royal Gorge Field Office lands are now rescinded.
“With the recent moisture, the dry fuel conditions we were experiencing have abated for now,” Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in a press release. “In coordination with partner agencies, all fire restrictions are rescinded on BLM public lands within the Royal Gorge field area.”
Although no fire restrictions are in effect, certain wildfire prevention measures always apply on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado. The following are prohibited:
Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.
Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
Operation of any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
For information about BLM Colorado fire restrictions visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado. For general information about fire restrictions on all lands in Colorado, visit Colorado Emergency Management at https://dhsem.colorado.gov/.
U.S. Forest Service announced the termination of Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions as well.
“Fire danger has moderated with the recent moisture and cooler temperatures. Even after receiving moisture the Forest Service asks everyone to be careful with the use of fire,” officials wrote in an email.
Visitors should be aware of weather conditions and be careful with the use of fire outdoors.
Check with the local Forest Service district office or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/psicc/fire to learn about specific restrictions and more fire resource information.
Although no fire restrictions are in effect, certain wildfire prevention measures always apply on USDA Forest Service-administered public lands:
Never leave a fire unattended or unextinguished.
Never possess, discharge or use any fireworks.
Never discharge a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
To report a fire call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.