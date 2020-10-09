Watch out for wildlife on roads

Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers to watch out for deer and other wildlife crossing roads.
As spring and summer fade into fall and winter, the migration of wildlife can lead to an increase of wildlife-vehicle collisions during the fall and winter seasons a press release stated.
In 2019 CDOT reported 131 wild animal related crashes in Chaffee County.
Of those, 127 resulted in property damage only, three resulted in injuries to drivers and/or passengers and one resulted in a fatality.
Data collected for CDOT’s Region 5 – Southwest and South-Central, which includes Chaffee Count,y shows a total of 1,705 roadkill incidents in 2019 with the most events occurring in October, November and December.
Deer account for the largest number of species, 1,297, killed on Region 5 roads.
In 2019 145 deer were killed in car collisions in October, 204 in November and 162 in December in Region 5.
Within Chaffee County 2019 saw approximately 183 deer killed in collisions for the year, or about 14 percent for the region.
Motorists should be aware that wildlife can cross roads without warning at any time of day or night, but drivers should pay particularly close attention in early morning and evening hours.
The majority of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur from dusk to dawn, when wildlife are more active and more difficult to see.
Should a crash with wildlife occur, drivers should remember to slow down and concentrate on retaining control of the vehicle, be aware of surroundings, especially other vehicles, and move the vehicle to a safe position off the road.
Drivers involved in a wildlife-vehicle collision should report the accident to the Colorado State Patrol by calling CSP (star key and 277).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.