The U.S. Census Bureau will begin emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census a press release stated.
The messages alert households in low-response areas that time is running out and will invite them to respond online at 2020census.gov.
Coloradans who receive the email and haven’t already responded should click on the link provided and complete the census online.
The emails will go to households that in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50 percent.
This will include households that may have already responded.
The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give recipients the option to opt out of receiving future messages.
In addition to emailing households, the Census Bureau is increasing other outreach efforts during one last push to encourage everyone to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.
Households have until October 31 to respond to the 2020 Census.
