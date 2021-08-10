Buena Vista School District Superintendent Lisa Yates clarified in a Zoom meeting Aug. 2 that the district’s plans to hold in-person learning at the start of the school year remain unchanged.
Though the Delta variant of the coronavirus has become dominant, Yates and the school board have maintained that it is one of many risks to students they are always actively working to mitigate.
“I feel the weight of this responsibility, of trying to open school when there is yet another risk for students,” she said.
Masks will be optional except on buses and when students are indoors in close proximity.
The process to nominate candidates for the district’s school board election on Nov. 2 has officially begun.
The three open seats are in Districts B, D and at large. Petitions can be picked up until Aug. 27 at the Admin Building, 113 North Court St.
Written notice of intention to be a candidate, along with a petition signed by at least 50 registered BV voters, must be submitted to Verena Bartling no later than 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
