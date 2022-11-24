Equity markets rallied as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.
Yields fell and growth investments rose in advance of tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday.
The most notable move across different asset classes was the 4.5% percent drop in oil prices.
The European Union discussed imposing a price cap on Russian oil between $65 and $70 a barrel which is above Russia’s cost of production and higher than some members had hoped. With commodity prices down, the energy sector was the only one to post losses for the day.
Today the Fed published the minutes of the November meeting which showed that the majority of participants favor a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes. Yet some said that the peak in rates may be higher than first thought and projected in September, consistent with Chair Jerome Powell’s recent message.
We should note though that the market has already moved in that direction, with rates now expected to peak next year around 5 percent vs. the 4.5 percent - 4.75 percent Fed’s September estimates.
We think that moderating inflation will give the Fed room to downshift next month but not yet pivot to a pause, which will likely happen sometime in the first half of next year.
Heading into the holiday shopping season consumer spending appears to stay resilient. In its annual forecast of holiday spending, the National Retail Federation projects sales will increase between 6 percent and 8 percent from last year, potentially making this season the third best year in the past 20 years following 2020 and 2021.
Earnings results from major retailers also underscore the resilience of consumer spending despite high inflation and rising interest rates. However, trends appear to vary by income level, with lower-income consumers tightening their discretionary spending.
Consistent with the shift in consumer spending patterns, companies that are tied to the reopening of the economy, such as restaurants and airlines, are noticing strong demand, with more spending on travel and leisure and less on e-commerce.
We believe that households have more capacity to run down excess savings to support spending, but higher borrowing costs will continue to bite next year, and the labor market tightness will begin to ease.
Applications for state unemployment benefits for initial jobless claims reported this morning rose more than expected to the highest since August, potentially signaling that demand for labor is softening as the economy slows.
