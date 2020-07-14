The YMCA Fire about 4 miles southwest of Cañon City and two miles south east of the Royal Gorge remains at 303 acres and 60 percent containment after the weekend a press release stated Monday.
The two hand crews and one engine that remain assigned to the fire continue mopping up, improving, and patrolling established lines as well as continuing line construction in areas that are accessible.
The northern edge of the fire lies in steep, rocky terrain that is inaccessible to ground resources. Crews will continue monitoring this part of the fire’s perimeter, but without safe access, cannot construct a control line to consider the fire “contained” in this area.
A Type 1 helicopter will remain assigned to the fire Monday to address any future hot spots that may emerge on the north side of the fire.
Isolated spots along this north edge or still-burning interior fuels may produce smoke visible from Cañon City in the coming days.
The YMCA fire was a the result of a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.
“We can expect more lightning this summer, and any new lightning starts will keep our fire crews plenty busy. Additional human-caused fires will only tax our firefighters further,” Incident Commander Scott Nilson said.
The public is reminded fire restrictions are currently in place on public land and in Fremont County.
For more information visit:
Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office: blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/rocky-mountain-district
U.S. Forest Service-Pike San Isabel National Forest: arcg.is/1ebDXn
Fremont County: fremontco.com/sheriff/fire-ban-status.
