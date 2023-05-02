Ark Valley Energy Future is sponsoring its second “tech-talk” at noon Wednesday via Google Meets.

The group has invited Rob Rosengren, Chaffee County energy auditor, and Kasey Provorse from Energy Smart Colorado to help explain the energy audit process, a press release stated.

