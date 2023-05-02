Ark Valley Energy Future is sponsoring its second “tech-talk” at noon Wednesday via Google Meets.
The group has invited Rob Rosengren, Chaffee County energy auditor, and Kasey Provorse from Energy Smart Colorado to help explain the energy audit process, a press release stated.
To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line. Registration is required but the online event is free.
Energy Smart Colorado will share its home and small business energy assessment program in Chaffee County. Energy assessments provide information to increase the efficiency of a home or building, allowing individuals to take steps to create a more comfortable and affordable home or building as well as unlock potential rebates and tax credits.
Rosengren and Provorse will outline the energy audit process, including speaking with the customer about their concerns and lifestyle in their home, elements of the exterior inspection of the home as well as safety testing to test the air quality of homes and the equipment used to test for gas leaks. They will explain the blower door test and share infrared camera images with examples of common leakage points of homes in Chaffee.
Information on costs, rebates and credits will also be provided. There will be time available for questions and discussion.
