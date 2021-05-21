Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday continued until June 1 the public hearing on Nestlé Waters North America’s request to extend its lease for a water pumping operation in the Ruby Mountain area.
The continuation came about following a presentation by Nestlé representatives and a response from Tom Bohmer of Unbottle Chaffee County, which is opposed to approval of the 1041 lease renewal.
During the commissioners’ morning session, they heard an update on the Rural Economic Development Initiative from outgoing Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Wendell Pryor and his successor, Jake Rishavy.
Rishavy said the initial request for funding had been reduced, and the county’s portion, which was previously approved at not more than $75,000, would be $55,000 of the overall $156,000.
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for waste diversion and recycling related research and community education.
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved the Cogswell boundary agreement and the Longmire plat amendment following public hearings.
• Approved ratification of a support letter for a Colorado Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Management grant application for the National Forest Foundation.
• Approved support for a grant application for forest restoration and wildfire risk mitigation.
• Approved release of the sale restriction for the Mountain Shadows major subdivision.
• Approved allocation of $10,000 of County Conservation Trust Fund money to go toward a new Buena Vista pickleball facility.
• Approved Resolution 2021-37 regarding the Dvorak heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Discussed public meeting attendance and presentation protocols, including the possibility of continuing virtual access to meetings after COVID-19 protocols are lifted to maximize public access.
• Discussed a public viewing access easement at Centerville Ranch as part of that property’s conservation easement agreement.
