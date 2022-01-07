Movies will return to Salida...in spring of 2023

Movies are coming back to Salida – but not until spring 2023, said Nathan Young, owner of the Sundry Theater, 135 W. First St.
The building formerly housed Storyville Cinema, which closed a few years ago.
“We want to do a lot, but we don’t know how much we can do,” Young said. He said the new ownership plans to install a multipurpose stage in addition to the movie screen to accommodate a variety of entertainment events, including music performances, movie screenings, live theater, nonprofit events and a film festival.
Young said he wants to operate the facility with a “philanthropic spirit” and “provide something good and fun for the community.” He said they plan to add a retail shop in the front of the building that showcases local art and historic pieces.
Young bought the approximately 6,700-square-foot building from previous owner Amy Helm. “Helm has been very kind to meet with us and pass along as much knowledge as she can,” he said.
He purchased the theater after his wife, Jessica, texted him a picture of it while she was walking in downtown Salida. He said, “We’re big movie people,” and they wanted to “do something a little more fun that gives back to the community.”
Nathan and Jessica Young are working in collaboration with their relatives Jared and Kylie Buchan to remodel the building. Nathan Young described it as a “family affair.”
Young said they submitted an application to the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant Committee. The committee approved the pre-application and invited them to submit a full application. Young said community support for the project is an important part of the application process.
The Sundry Theater is creating a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thesundrysalida, and an online survey, which Young said he expects to be operational by today.
He said written support is a way “to show the grant committee that this is a really cool thing for Salida.”
Chaffee County commissioners approved a letter of support for the grant at their meeting Tuesday.
Numerous repairs must be made before the building can open. Young said, “The roof structure over the movie theater has to be 100 percent replaced.”
He said they plan to add a balcony and create a rooftop deck. The projector needs to be repaired, and seating is being replaced. The historic building needs to be rehabilitated with the structure reinforced with steel to support the additions. Young said the Sundry Theater will be powered by solar energy.
