Bertram and Zechman

Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram, left, stands with Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator Jeff Zechman at Fire Station 4 in Poncha Springs.

 Courtesy photo

Chaffee County Fire Protection District recently hired longtime firefighter Jeff Zechman as the department’s new wildfire and mitigation coordinator to help residents get ready for a wildfire.

“Chaffee County is due for a significant wildfire. We can throw all the money we have at fighting that fire, but that won’t be effective if we haven’t done prevention measures to begin with,” Chaffee Fire Chief Robert Bertram said in a press release.

