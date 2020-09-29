Dear Editor:
Ruth Bader Ginsberg, aka “Notorious RBG,” passed away Sept. 18. She was a giant.
RBG advanced the novel legal theory that women should have equal rights. It’s hard to put her lifetime of accomplishments into a few words. Perhaps the best summation comes from the words of a member of Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet, who said on Lincoln’s death, “Now he belongs to the ages.” Now RBG belongs to the ages.
RBG’s passing creates a Supreme Court vacancy. In 2016, when President Obama had nearly a year left on his term, Justice Scalia died. When Obama attempted to fill the vacancy, Republicans refused to even consider the nomination. They claimed that since there was an upcoming election, we should “let the people decide.” Our illustrious Sen. Cory Gardner echoed these words.
In 2020, even though we’re only a few short weeks from the election, Republicans have reversed their position and now say the vacancy should be filled immediately. Gardner has echoed these words.
So, the Republican position is that if a vacancy occurs in the final year before an election and a Democrat is president, filling the vacancy should wait until the next election. But if a Republican is president, the vacancy must be filled immediately. The bald-faced hypocrisy of this Republican about-face is stunning.
In a family newspaper, it is difficult to find appropriate words to describe this Republican hypocrisy. Contemptible. Despicable. Loathsome. But none of these words adequately describe the anger that Democrats feel at this moment.
The U.S. Senate used to be a place for comity. A place for patient contemplation of new laws that may have been passed in haste by the House of Representatives. The filibuster was employed only on rare occasions. If you want to see an outstanding depiction of the way things used to be, I’d recommend the book/movie “Advise and Consent.”
Sadly, Republicans decided they can use the filibuster to block any and all legislation supported by Democrats. But they eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations. They have the votes and Trump’s nominee will be confirmed. No demonstrations or protests will change this inevitable outcome.
There’s only one thing that can be done. That is to defeat Trump and all Senate Republicans up for election. We must elect Biden and Hickenlooper when we vote next month.
I’ve always believed in a strong two-party system. But today’s Republicans have behaved so disgracefully that their electoral defeat in November must be stunning. In fact, and I never thought I’d say this, the Republican Party must be obliterated in the upcoming election.
If a Democratic president and Congress take office in January, they must take steps that I thought until now were unthinkable. These include abolishing the filibuster, expanding the Supreme Court and granting statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
The blame for the current crisis rests entirely with Republican hypocrisy. Abraham Lincoln is surely rolling over in his grave at the disgrace of today’s Republican Party.
Frank Waxman,
Salida
