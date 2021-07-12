Seven Peaks Music Festival organizer Live Nation announced Friday that the 2021 festival is being canceled due to current capacity restrictions placed by local health officials.
The news, posted on its website, stated, “All 2021 passes purchased at SevenPeaksFestival.com will automatically be fully refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment.”
Festival organizers wrote that they are planning for 2022 and a new location will be announced in coming months.
Chaffee County responded to the news with a press release. Beth Helmke, public affairs officer, wrote that the county received information Friday through social media but had not received direct communication from the event applicant, Tenderfoot Transmitting Inc. (KHEN 106.9), LiveNation or The Meadows LLC.
Commissioners acting as the Chaffee County Board of Health voted 2-1 Wednesday to maintain the county’s current cap of 5,000 people at outdoor events.
LiveNation estimated a crowd of 20,000 for the Seven Peaks festival proposed for Sept. 3-6.
In anticipation of approval of the permit, the production company pre-sold more than 6,000 tickets to the event.
