The Salida Community Development Department hosted a meeting Tuesday at Salida SteamPlant to present plans and collect opinions on the new South Ark Neighborhood project, formerly part of Vandaveer Ranch.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said they were expecting about 100-150 people, and more than 250 signed in with many others coming in without using the sign-in sheet.
“I knew it was going to be big, but I didn’t expect it to be that big,” Almquist said.
The South Ark Neighborhood Plan is a community-focused master planning process for the 100-acre city-owned land on the former Vandaveer Ranch site.
Some attendees said they thought it was going to be more of a presentation, instead of an open-house- style meeting, while others had difficulty being able to see the different presentations, as they were unable to get to the display boards.
“It was a conscious choice to make it more of an open-house style,” Almquist said. “We couldn’t do much about the space. The plan was for people to have more space to move around. I’m glad more people came, but it was very crowded. We were concerned that if it was a presentation-style meeting, we’d soon have loud voices speaking over others, and we really wanted to give everyone the opportunity to weigh in on the project.”
Small flyers, entitled “NIMBY bingo,” implying that residents have a “Not in My Back Yard” mentality about new housing were distributed. It asked the question, “We’re in a housing crisis! Why shouldn’t we build housing?” Some of the squares that could be checked off included “Think of the children!,” “I’m a homeowner” and “Complains about millennials.” Almquist said he had no idea who brought the flyers.
Offering feedback
Anyone interested in reviewing the materials and giving their input can fill out an
online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/southarkneighborhood.
The survey is designed to gather information on what kind of facilities residents would like to see the city develop on the site, such as an indoor recreation building, outdoor recreation such as sports fields, pickleball or tennis courts, parks and picnic areas and bike and pedestrian trails.
The survey covers other areas of interest, such as amount and types of housing, possible commercial or educational areas and lifestyle uses.
Information on and progress of the project will be available on the city’s website at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/6cfa622ab13249c19f4f4cdf98b8ccde or on the Facebook group South Ark Neighborhood Plan.
The planning process and past plans
The planning process is anticipated to last approximately 10 months and culminate with an adopted master plan to create a place that meets the community’s vision and goals.
While there might appear to be ample land available to meet community goals, Almquist said much of the site is constrained in terms of developability (low-lying areas and steep slopes) so balancing goals and priorities will need to be achieved.
Conceptual planning for use of the Vandaveer Ranch site first began in 2006, with a master plan drawn up in 2016, followed by another in 2022.
Some of the plans developed in the 2022 Parks, Recreation, Open-space and Trails plan included:
• The plan established the citywide parks, recreation, open space, and trails network including principles and recommended actions.
• The plan included a conceptual layout for Marvin Park where the existing ball fields would be replaced with more passive recreation uses. It also included a conceptual layout for Centennial Park that includes adding a multiuse community recreation center onto the existing hot springs pool.
• The South Ark Neighborhood Plan area includes a proposed trail along the South Arkansas River and through the site connecting into CR 107.
Background information about the site
The site consists of approximately 100 acres of land with the northern edge containing the South Arkansas River and low-lying areas.
A pedestrian bridge over the river was built in 2015, during the Gentleman of the Road concert, which provides access to the site. It is, however, undersized, according to Almquist.
The southeastern triangle-shaped area of the property includes a forested hillside that currently includes the disc golf course and is generally too steep on which to build.
Surrounding properties are mainly in Chaffee County and include single-family residential, a nursery and a mobile home park, while the properties along U.S. 50 are primarily auto-oriented commercial uses.
The land directly adjacent to the river is in the 100-year floodplain, and a recent study mapped the potential fluvial hazard zone, which includes areas that could be impacted by a major flood event. This area is still developable but is a potential hazard to take into consideration.
A few areas have steep slopes, which are more difficult to develop, such as the southeast ridge line and north of river.
Currently the site has no utilities, which may need to be brought in by the city, a developer or both. Water is available from U.S. 50 to the north and sewer will need to connect into U.S. 50 to the east.
The primary vehicle access to the site is CR 104 from U.S. 50.
A possible secondary vehicular access point is from the south of the site off CR 107 that would connect into CR 104.
The existing pedestrian/bike connection is anticipated to continue to provide access to the site and it is desired to continue through the site to CR 107.
There are also a few existing easements that could provide additional pedestrian/bike access – including from US 50 and CR 107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.