The Salida Community Development Department hosted a meeting Tuesday at Salida SteamPlant to present plans and collect opinions on the new South Ark Neighborhood project, formerly part of Vandaveer Ranch.

Bill Almquist, community development director, said they were expecting about 100-150 people, and more than 250 signed in with many others coming in without using the sign-in sheet.

