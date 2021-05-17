by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners voted to approve a resolution opposing a citizen-initiated ballot initiative, 1B – “Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation,” at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Keith Baker made the presentation on the proposed resolution, pointing out the language of the ballot initiative echoes things that are already illegal and incorporates language “so vague and so general it would prohibit generally accepted animal husbandry practices and other animal treatments for both small animals and large livestock animals.”
Baker said he had not spoken to anyone statewide who is in favor of the initiative.
He said while the initiative may have “noble intent,” its language is potentially detrimental to the state’s livestock industry and organizations such as 4-H, Future Farmers of America and rodeo, including the National Western Stock Show.
The commissioners also approved an amended and restated intergovernmental agreement among the Central Mountain regional emergency medical and trauma services advisory councils (RETAC), which serve six counties: Chaffee, Lake, Park, Eagle, Pitkin and Summit.
RETACs are responsible for creating a regional implementation plan for delivering emergency medical and trauma care.
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service is part of the RETAC network.
Also approved was a transfer of roadways in the North Fork Acres Subdivision from Chaffee County to the North Fork Acres Improvement Association, which has been maintaining the subdivision roads over the years.
Commissioners approved a project agreement for a rear lane access to the back side of the county building to be constructed by Diesslin Structures Inc.
The project will provide driving access to the back of the building, which is currently not accessible to vehicles.
The projected cost of the project is $116,188.32.
The commissioners also approved an agreement for the CR 397 bridge rehabilitation project in Granite.
Several items on the commissioners’ agenda were continued until future meetings.
An update on the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grant for local economic ecosystem development was postponed until May 18.
A public hearing on the Cooper property minor subdivision was continued until June 15 per a request from Planning and Zoning.
The public hearing concerning the Sage Heights major subdivision sketch plan was set out until July 20, to allow time for further negotiations between the principals.
Commissioners tabled until June 1 a resolution designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties to allow time for consultation with the county sheriff and Bureau of Land Management officials.
