The halls of Longfellow Elementary School were full of historical figures from Jane Goodall to Neil Armstrong Wednesday as the fourth grade presented their annual biographies.
It was the tenth Hall of Fame biography presentation, a project that involves doing research, writing a report, presenting a computer slide show for classmates and dressing up as the historical figure and doing a live retelling of that person’s life.
Family members and students from other classes walked along the hall of fame to learn about the historical figures the fourth-graders studied, pressing a “button” to begin each presentation.
Zack Lady, who portrayed aeronautics pioneer Orville Wright, said his favorite part of the project was making the slide show on the computer.
Lily Camerlo, who chose to study Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, said it was a fun project.
She said she enjoyed studying her subject to get ready for the presentations.
‘It was fun to learn about her and show other people,” Lily said.
“I really want more people to know about her. She did a lot that was really helpful,” she said.
Deb Colgate, fourth-grade teacher and organizer of the event, said it’s fun for the kids to get to see their completed work.
“They don’t realize how exciting it is to do the presentations,” she said.
Colgate’s students have the added challenge of presenting a figure from Colorado history.
Among the Colorado choices were Chief Ouray, Dr. Susan “Doc Susie” Anderson and itinerant preacher “Father” John Dyer.
