The halls of Longfellow Elementary School were full of historical figures from Jane Goodall to Neil Armstrong Wednesday as the fourth grade presented their annual biographies.

It was the tenth Hall of Fame biography presentation, a project that involves doing research, writing a report, presenting a computer slide show for classmates and dressing up as the historical figure and doing a live retelling of that person’s life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.