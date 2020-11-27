Patsy Brooks, 79, former Salida councilwoman, city administrator and Salida’s first female mayor, died Wednesday at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home in Cañon City where she had been a resident for four years.
A Salida native, she was a mover and a shaker from the beginning.
“As soon as she could lift 50 pounds, she was helping her dad on his Wonder Bread route,” her husband, Lowell Brooks, said. “She also campaigned for her mother, Imogene Ronald Murnane, when her mother ran for city treasurer and won. As a youngster she also had two paper routes.”
She graduated from Salida High School with the Class of 1959 and went on to Colorado University where she studied chemical engineering and was business manager for the Colorado Engineer magazine.
After marrying Lowell Brooks in 1962 she enrolled in Johns Hopkins University where she finished her degree, graduating just two weeks after their daughter, Kelly, was born in May of 1967.
She taught high school math in Maryland and after moving back to Salida in 1978 she tutored many students.
Education was a big interest and she and her family hosted four exchange students.
“Mom was heavily involved with Title IV work at my elementary school, tutoring young readers and substitute teaching,” Kelly recalled. “She was such a powerhouse, trying to keep up with her would make your head spin.
“She worked with my dad, wholeheartedly, devotedly worked for the city and volunteered for too many community organizations to count.
“She had a particular fondness for the city firefighters and public work crews. The infrastructure of the city and a balanced budget were her top priorities.”
Almost immediately after moving back home to Salida in 1978, she became involved with the community, first with the R-32-J (Salida) School District, serving on the accountability committee from about 1980 to 1986.
She also worked as a scientific secretary, security chief, data analyst, and office manager with her husband who was a private consultant to the U.S. Navy on radar and sonar systems, working for three enterprises: Technology Service Corp, Binary Systems Inc. and Systems Engineering Group.
She served on the Salida City Council and then as mayor from 1989 to 1991. She was both Salida’s first female mayor and first female city administrator. Total time serving the city was 12 years, from 1986 to 1998.
She was on the Salida Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) and was among the founding members of the Salida SteamPlant which involved extensive renovation of the building which was Salida’s original source of electricity and where her grandfather worked in 1918.
“Patsy was a leader with vision,” said Terry Barkett, former Chaffee County Commissioner and also a member of the SteamPlant committee.
“She had the gift of being able to work with all other elected officials in the county. She was one of the community leaders to secure, fund, and renovate the SteamPlant and surrounding area making it an anchor for downtown.
“While renovating the SteamPlant she arranged for the correctional inmates on work release to work with us. She would get donuts and coffee every morning for the workers.
“Without question, she was an integral part of the economic development of Salida. We were very fortunate to have such a talented, considerate and kind person as mayor at a very formative time for our city.”
Charlie Forster also worked with Brooks and remembers her most from the efforts on the SteamPlant building. “She was one of those who had the vision to see that place for what it could be,” he said.
“Her and others that early on worked hard to build the foundation for what the SteamPlant is today.
“She and Terry Barkett provided a crockpot and microwave for the workers and they would bring donuts and the crew would work a week for that.
“And after that without flash and flare, Patsy took on the challenges and contributed a whole lot to the city.
“I have wonderful, fond memories of her and I’m sorry to hear she has passed.”
Leonard Post was Salida’s Chief of Police while she was mayor and city administrator.
“Patsy was a pleasure to work with,” he said. “She was always thoughtful about the business of Salida.
“She became involved with Crimestoppers and supported that and the domestic violence group we started. She was instrumental in finding funding for us. She was very bright and a nice lady.”
Brooks received numerous awards over the years, among them Woman of the Year for 1989 from the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
As a member of the Vaqueros, the welcoming arm of the chamber, she also won the less coveted “Crying Towel” award for being the loser of a game the group played where the loser had to buy lunch for the group. She won the dubious award for having to buy the most times.
She helped with Ride the Rockies for the first four tours, along with Nancy Sanger, Mabel Hall and Janis Edmonds and was on the original committee of the Upper Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area when they were discussing rules and regulations for the Arkansas River.
She supported low income housing efforts and was president of Salida Housing and Development Corporation.
In spite of her busy schedule she managed to devote time to VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), helping seniors prepare their income taxes for about 20 years and to pursue artistic interests.
After retiring she was active in Art of the Rockies Association and opened Pat Brooks Photography.
“Pat and I shared a love of nature and photography,” said Andrea Wilkerson. “We became friends through the lens of a camera and worked to support others’ artistic endeavors as volunteer board members for the Art of the Rockies Association. I enjoyed the time we spent together.
“I like to think we made each other better photographers but I know we both just enjoyed being out “there” with a camera. She will be missed.”
A memorial for Patsy Brooks is planned for the future, after the COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in force.
