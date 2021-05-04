Salida City Council discussed reopening of the pedestrian mall on F Street, closing the road during the summer season from Second to First streets, then from First Street to Sackett Avenue.
The city received a $37,606 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program, with the city matching 10 percent.
Salida used the funds to purchase four shade pergolas, solar lighting for the pergolas, 14 animal-proof trash and recycling containers, eight Adirondack chairs, three portable ADA ramps, 30 steel barricades to help define the in-street pedestrian path and anti-graffiti protection.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they are working on setting up a clear travel area down the middle of the street which will be at least 6 feet wide, to allow for social distancing.
When asked about what businesses will be allowed to do in front of their stores, Nelson said the city doesn’t really regulate that.
“We can go down that path if you want us to, but that’s a more extensive conversation,” Nelson said. “Several people said they thought the funkiness of it all really mimicked Salida’s personality.”
Mayor P.T. Wood said that after 10 years on the city planning commission, he thought it was futile to try and regulate style.
Wood said the Salida Public Arts commission will be leading the charge on arts and decorations, “to make sure it doesn’t devolve into controversy.”
Nelson said the theme will be diversity and inclusion. He also mentioned that the trash cans the city had purchased for the area would be wrapped with historic photos of Salida.
On the topic of mobile vending businesses, such as food trucks, city attorney Nina Williams made it clear the city’s regulations only allow for food vendors to set up around Alpine, Centennial and Marvin Parks, and along U.S. 50, but not in the downtown area, with the exception of mobile ice cream vendors.
A vendor is still allowed to set up on private property anywhere within the city.
Nelson said there has been some interest of having a designated area, like a Food Truck Court, somewhere in or near the downtown area, similar to one that has set up out on U.S. 50.
One resident spoke up and said they would be interested in setting up a bicycle-driven snow cone cart, and wondered if that would fall under the ice cream vendor exception.
Wood suggested continuing the discussion about street vendors for two weeks, to allow council to receive more input and talk with the downtown restaurant industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.