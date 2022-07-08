Visitors to the Touber Building might notice something is different and something is missing from the building’s usual summer decorations.
The “Boy with a Boot” fountain statue is not in its customary place on the east side of the building, and the “Caught in the Rain” statue, which usually graces the fountain in front of the building, stands in its place.
Bob Campbell, who oversees maintenance of the fountains at the Touber Building, said the “The Boy with the Leaking Boot” statue is about 132 years old and has been on display in Salida about as long, as a focal piece for the main entrance of the old Denver & Rio Grande Hospital, later Salida Hospital, now Touber Building.
The little lad even predates the current building, having survived the fire that gutted the original Victorian hospital building in April 1899.
The companion statue, “Caught in the Rain,” is not quite as old and has been decorating the grounds for about 100 years.
“Boy with a Boot” has been repaired before, but this past winter, Campbell said, he was sitting in his office when he heard a cracking noise. He heard a louder crack and went to investigate.
Both statues are brought inside during winter to protect them from the elements.
Campbell discovered that an old repair of the boy’s right shoulder had failed and given way.
Campbell said the metal used to cast the “Boy with a Boot” statue is pot metal, a zinc alloy that has a low melting point, making repairs tricky.
He said Lex Johnson of Smokestack Ironworks in Smeltertown agreed to take on the challenge.
In the meantime, Campbell decided to reposition the “Caught in the Rain” statue to the east side of the building, which is the entrance to the City of Salida offices, so people could see it.
“It’s usually in a place where people can’t get close to it, so it’s a better placement while waiting. A lot of people go in that entrance.
“Caught in the Rain” also underwent refurbishment recently, fixing a long-standing problem in the umbrella.
The handle is a pipe that carries water to the top of the umbrella so it can trickle over the side.
For many years there were holes in the copper piping.
Most recently the “fix” for the problem was a plastic tube attached to the back of the statue to create the effect.
The pipe through the statue has since been repaired and the waterworks now function as they were intended.
Campbell said the original umbrella on the statue was actually stolen in the early 1950s and a replica was created here in Salida to repair the statue.
As for the “Boy with a Boot,” Campbell said he is hopeful Johnson can repair the damage and the statue will again be on display before fall.
He’s not sure where it will go, either in the front fountain or maybe swapped with the other statue, but he said until the damage is fixed he doesn’t have to worry about that.
When the weather gets cold, both pieces will be taken down and stored inside for another winter, and wait for another season to delight locals and visitors to Salida.
