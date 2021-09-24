by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to support an application for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant for the All Lands Camping Accelerator and Chaffee Recreation Adopters projects through Envision Chaffee County.
The decision was made following a presentation by Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County.
Commissioner Keith Baker questioned the data reporting 4 million visitors per year to the county, an estimate Williams said was extrapolated from Colorado Tourism Office data.
A change in the wording in the resolution from 4 million to “up to 4 million” was adopted.
Commissioners continued consideration of a contract with Dude Solutions for a SmartGov system for the county’s Planning Department. The new system would streamline licenses and permits. Questions arose concerning the total cost of the system, including a yearly licensing fee, which needed time to be further researched by staff.
The system, if implemented, would be accessible by the county assessor’s office with a potential for streamlining some of its operations as well.
Commissioners approved an extension to suspend acceptance and scheduling of any land use application for vacating rights-of-way in the townsite of Nathrop, to be in effect until April 30.
In other business commissioners:
• Reviewed their meeting schedule and considered the addition of a second work session the Monday before their first regular meeting of the month.
• Approved a resolution approving a plat amendment pursuant to Section 5.2.3.1 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code for Lot 1 of the Vista Sawatch major subdivision.
• Approved a resolution amending Resolution 2020-63, approving the conceptual and final planned development and major subdivision sketch, preliminary and final plat for High Country Village.
• Approved nomination of Jean Gabardi and Corelia Tom to fill vacancies on the Buena Vista Library Board of Trustees.
