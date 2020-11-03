Voter turn out 12,630 so far

Today is officially Election Day.
As of Monday night 12,630 ballots had been returned in Chaffee County for the 2020 General Election out of a possible 15,279 active voters, or 83 percent, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell reported.
Of those 268 voted in person.
So far the ballot count includes: 90 percent of registered Democrats, or 3,588 out of 3,991; 85 percent of registered Republicans, or 3,927 of 4,622; 77 percent of unaffiliated voters, or 4,964 of 6,464; and 72 percent of registered Libertarians, or 100 of 139.
By contrast a total of 11,603 ballots were cast in the 2016 election in Chaffee County out of 12,934 active voters, or about 89 percent.
For those who have yet to cast their ballot, voting centers are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
In Salida in-person voting and ballot drop off is at the white tent set up in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 104 Crestone Ave.
Poncha Springs voters can head to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, where a voting center has been set up in the exhibit hall.
The voting center in Buena Vista is located at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Ballot drop boxes are also available until 7 p.m. in Salida in front of the county clerks’ office and in Buena Vista in front of the Buena Vista Motor Vehicle Branch Office, 112 Linderman Ave.
Voting will close at 7 p.m. although those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Ballots cast today will be processed the same way pre-election day ballots have been.
Ballots are signature verified before being moved to the counting room where teams of judges remove the ballots from their envelopes, put them in batches, and ready the ballots for scanning on the high speed scanner which scans ballots but does not tabulate votes.
Right before 7 p.m. on Election Day, files of the ballots already scanned are loaded on a secure thumb drive and walked to the election office.
At 7 p.m. the files are published to the state’s election night reporting site and that is the first time unofficial results are known.
Once the judges return with the ballots from Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, those ballots are processed and more unofficial results are posted.
A small batch of ballots is held out so that in the eight day period after Election Day when voters can cure a discrepant signature, or a military ballot is received, they can be run with the batch to protect voter anonymity.
Unofficial results will be available tonight. Official results should be available in eight days.
