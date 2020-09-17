AVHS seeks help for sick puppies

On the snowy morning of Sept. 9, Ark-Valley Humane Society staff members discovered a crate of 8 pit bull puppies left on the doorstep of the Buena Vista facility.
The puppies were all very sick, said AVHS executive director Amber van Leuken.
“They were lethargic, dehydrated, vomiting and had bloody diarrhea,” she said.
The staff tried to do in-house diagnostics of the approximately 8-week-old puppies, but their testing was inconclusive.
Samples have been sent out to a testing lab, but results have not been received back yet.
Meanwhile, AVHS staff has been caring for the puppies.
They’ve been treated with intravenous fluid, subcutaneous fluid anti-nausea medication, antibiotics and are eating a special prescription food.
Van Leuken said one puppy died and another is in critical condition, but the others have shown a lot of improvement.
Because of their weakened state, staff has to take precautions when interacting with the pups such as wearing PPE and removing soiled items, some of which have to be discarded if they can’t be sanitized.
Van Leuken said the puppies are at a critical age for socialization and need to be held and played with, but are so tired, they only play for a minute or so before they are worn out.
Even so, play is part of the care regimen for the puppies and they are provided with chewable toys as a opportunity for normal development.
AVHS is asking for donations of puppy toys and bedding for the pups’ continued care.
The bedding is needed so the pups’ living area can be kept as clean as possible so as not to cross contaminate.
When the puppies are healthy, the plan is to move forward with spaying and neutering, vaccinating and micro-chipping to make them available for adoption.
Donations of toys and bedding for the puppies can be dropped off at the entrance to the AVHS facility, 701 Gregg Dr. Buena Vista. If a tax receipt is needed call ahead at 719-395-2737.
