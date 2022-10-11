Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field is slowly making improvements, but it will be slow going for multiple reasons, not the least of which is the airport is running out of usable land.
Airport Manager Zech Papp provided The Mountain Mail with a list of projects he has been planning out through 2025.
The airport, which is jointly owned and managed by both Chaffee County and the City of Salida, is overseen by a board made up of citizen representatives and representatives from the county and the city.
A recent purchase of 12.6 acres to the west of the airport for $600,000 is the first step in a much larger project.
“We are moving step by step on these projects,” County Commissioner Rusty Granzella, who represents the county on the airport board, said. “We have a master plan and lots of smaller projects that will lead to larger ones. Zech is doing a good job on planning it and finding grants for funding.”
Papp said the purchase of that land adds to the current runway protection zone and will be used in the future for an extension of the runway, which is a requirement of the Federal Aviation Administration, but will also receive funding from the FAA to complete. The project is estimated to be finished in 2025 and will run about $2 million.
Jim Dickson, former Salida mayor and longtime airport board member, said it will also prevent building too close to the runway.
“At other airports, people have bought up land around the area to build on but then complained when airplanes land at night,” Dickson said. “This happens at a lot of airports. Progress and growth happen, traffic increases as the area develops, and airplanes land at night sometimes. It’s just the way it is.”
Dickson, however, said the expansion won’t bring in big jets.
“No, no big jets,” he said. “We can’t accommodate anything that big.”
Another project the airport is working on is extension of the taxiway to the east. This will allow the airport to build more hangars, which it then leases to local pilots to store their airplanes.
“We are actually running out of land,” Granzella said. “The biggest expanse we want to accomplish is extending the taxiway to the east to create more space for another 35 to 40 hangars. That’s another $2 to 3 million project, done in steps, on funding from the FAA that we receive every few years.”
Papp said they will be spending $300,000 for work on runway maintenance, with $270,000 from the Colorado State Discretionary Grant and $30,000 in local matches, $15,000 from both the county and Salida.
“This was a Colorado Department of Transportation grant-funded project to crack fill and seal coat the runway’s asphalt and to restripe the entire airport’s paint markings,” Papp said. “The paint wears off from plowing snow all winter and needs to be done every few years, and the asphalt needs to be protected.”
Other future projects include a new Automated Weather Observation System. Papp said they hope to get the grant in 2023.
Granzella said the airport is looking to expand its shop and storage area, which could be used for repairs.
The airport has also put $11,000 on a design and a cost estimate for a possible new terminal building, but that could be years out, Papp said.
