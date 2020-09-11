Local labyrinth paths planed to U.N. day of peace

In honor of International Day of Peace, three local labyrinth paths will be open to the public for visitation Sept. 21.
Organizer Martha Shoup said the free community event was planned to combine the U.N. designated day of peace with the ancient walking meditation of the labyrinth.
“In these days of political unrest, COVID-19, uncertainty and rising racial disparity awareness, the ancient wisdom of the labyrinth offers a peaceful meandering opportunity for respite,” Shoup stated.
Two of the meditation paths are on private property, the third is on public property.
All events are free.
The private labyrinths will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Poncha Springs labyrinth: call 719-938-9773 for directions.
At 1 p.m. a 20 minute meditation will take place. Call for reservations.
Pinon Hills: Call Shoup at 719-539-5323 for directions.
At 11 a.m. there will be a 30 minute movement class incorporating tai chi, qi gong and yoga. Call for reservations.
The public labyrinth is available all the time, but involves a hike. For directions call Shoup at 719-539-5323.
All participants are asked to follow COVID-19 masking protocols.
