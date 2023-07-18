Hot temps heat up Sand Dunes

While western cities are setting heat records this week, the Great Sand Dunes National Park has been experiencing above 90-degree heat.
Kathy Faz-Garcia, public information officer for the park, said that July is usually the hottest month at the park, but that it usually ranges from 75 to 80 degrees.
“On our park website, we report typical highs and lows — 90 degrees are not part of that,” she said. “It’s unique to have such high temperatures.”
Currently, there are no high temperature alerts on the park website. Faz-Garcia explained that their warnings for summer visitors do not change.
For example, she said in the summer they always “require closed-toe shoes, to avoid burned feet.”
The temperature of the sand can add 60-70 degrees to the air temperature, Faz-Garcia said. Meaning on a 90 degree day, the sand can be 150-160 degrees. Hot enough for second or third-degree burns.
As for bringing pets to the dunes in the summer, and specifically during this heat wave, Faz-Garcia suggested pet owners consider their pets’ health and what time they plan to visit. The type of breed, how easily they get overheated, should also be weighed.
Pet booties or socks are recommended too.
Also, pets are not to be left in vehicles unattended, she added.
For more information before you visit the dunes, check the parks’ website and up-to-date weather conditions. Also, if planning to hike the dunes, stop in to the visitors center for more safety tips.
The forecast for the rest of the week at the park will see temperatures in the mid to high 80s.
