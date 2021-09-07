Salidan Nathan Potter is a Christian painter whose work reflects his faith. His oil paintings are displayed at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St.
The works being shown are the second part of his series “The Apocalypse of John.”
“The title bears the same name of the last book of the Bible. John, the author, reveals the grim fate of most of a rebellious mankind and the ultimate victory of Christ. These works represent my take on these blessed Scriptures,” Potter said.
Potter began painting seriously about 14 years ago.
He said he doesn’t possess any ambition as a painter, “I just really love to paint and to glorify God with a talent he has given me.”
His method involves multiple layers of paint.
“The paintings are built up slowly, scraped down and built up again. Over the course of time, they begin to accumulate a thick crust of color. Like a laborer building a cathedral, so do I build these paintings,” Potter said.
“I’m inspired by things I admire as well as things I don’t like too. I really admire the work of The New Objectivity movement in Germany that started in the 1920s, in particular the work of Otto Dix and Max Beckmann. Otto Dix has had the greatest impact on my work, especially his postwar religious paintings,” he said.
Potter said he is also inspired by thing he sees going on in culture right now.
“Like Fellini when he made ‘Satyricon’ or Kurasawa when he made ‘Dreams.’ They were addressing the same issues. It’s about human destruction and how awful it is. By painting subjects from the Apocalypse of John I am attempting to do the same. The message in The Apocalypse of John is clear – all hope is lost except in Christ. My paintings are founded on God’s word,” Potter said.
Potter’s artwork will be on display at the library through September and October.
