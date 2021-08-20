American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 recognized five community members at its Tuesday meeting for their efforts on behalf of the post.
Presenting the awards was Joe Beakey, outgoing commander. Beakey also turned over his title to Dennis Hunter at the meeting, making Hunter the new commander.
Recipients were recognized as honorary members of Ray Lines Post No. 64 for their outstanding service and assistance that contributed to advancement of American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and country.
Brian Petit, scoutmaster for Salida Boy Scout Troop 60, was recognized for work he and his troop have done for the Legion and for veterans.
Vocalist Jennifer Scanga was recognized for singing at various post functions, among them the annual Memorial Day observations.
Arlene Shovald, Mountain Mail reporter, was recognized for her articles supporting the post and other veterans affairs.
Ted Sarai, a Hungarian Freedom Fighter, was recognized for playing taps at veterans funerals and other veteran events for approximately the past 40 years. He has done this in appreciation for American soldiers rescuing him and his brother from a detention camp in Yugoslavia in 1956.
Dee Nachtrieb was recognized for creating a display case at the American Legion Hut that showcases a number of items related to the history of the post. She was unable to be present and will receive her certificate at an open house on Sept. 18 celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ray Lines Post No. 64, which was established July 1, 1921. Open house will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We can’t thank these people enough for their contributions,” Beakey said.
