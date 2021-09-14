The Buena Vista Rotary Club is bringing the Great State Tomato War of the 1980s to The Meadows on Saturday.
The first “war” sparked in the early ’80s by Taylor Adams, owner of the Inn of the Black Wolf, as a spin-off of the love-hate relationship between Coloradans and Texans.
Other Coloradans who felt the same way helped start the first run of a 12-year Great State Tomato War that began with around 500 participants, with the battle cry from the Coloradans, “Keep Colorado beautiful. Buy a Texan a bus ticket home.”
Joining in that annual run of Tomato Wars was Lakewood resident Larry Bunte, who took part in 10 of the 12 Twin Lakes “wars.”
“A neighbor of mine lived in Denver … just a good guy and a lot of fun. He would get teams of 10 together back then, and we just had a ball,” Bunte said, adding that the earlier wars “were really, really special” as they fought down by the lake.
The annual event saw a number of strategies, such as a Texan arriving by helicopter, a Coloradan arriving by parachute, a peace march by a dissenting group and even a Texan cardboard tank that fired tomato juice from its cannon. The Texans would also build a fort dubbed “the Tomalamo” where they would fight more intensely.
The Tomato War captured the attention of protesters who, in “outrageous costumes,” carried signs stating “Hell, no. We won’t throw,” and spouted slogans insisting tomatoes should be used for barbecue sauce and Bloody Marys. Mock protesters would also arrive on the scene to announce, “Make paste, not waste.”
Bunte is helping the Rotary Club organize this year’s Tomato War in Buena Vista. Bunte had revived the event in 2020 in Guffey with the help of friends and fraternity brothers.
“The last war was like ’91,” Bunte said. “They tried to bring it back at Copper Mountain in 2011. I didn’t even know about it. I thought I’d bring it back for a cause. A good friend of mine, their son passed away from cystic fibrosis.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic affected participation, the event still raised more than $1,700 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Rotary Club member J. David Holt first learned about the Tomato Wars while having lunch with his wife at the Inn of the Black Wolf in 1985.
“When I heard about last year’s event in Guffey, my wife and I had to see what was going on there,” Holt says. “When I learned Larry raised $1,900 for cystic fibrosis, I thought, ‘What could our Rotary Club in BV raise for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Buena Vista?’”
Bunte and the Rotary Club are looking forward to having fun with flying tomatoes. Bunte has built this year’s Tomalamo for the Texans’ last stand. For those who just want to throw tomatoes and not get pelted back, he also has effigies of a Coloradan cowboy and a Texan cowboy to throw at.
“We’re gonna take Buena Vista by storm. I have this blow-up, 2-meter-diameter tomato. We have a kazoo band and we’re gonna sing, ‘I Threw a 1-Ton Tomato’ to the tune of ‘Guantanamero’ … I’ve got this huge netting, and people will be able to toss this 2-meter-diameter tomato,” Bunte said, emphasizing that this whole event is in good, goofy fun.
Thousands of pounds of well-ripened tomatoes from De Tomaso Farms in Pueblo will be delivered to The Meadows for individuals and teams to throw at each other. They will also be available for purchase for those looking interested in taking some home, as well as some peppers.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available for purchase as well as chips, soft drinks and water. A beer garden will be on the site with beer donated by Eddyline Brewery, and merchandise for sale will include commemorative T-shirts, hats and bumper stickers.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Pregame activities start at 3:30 p.m., then the tomato tossing commences at 5 p.m.
“I believe a lot of people will want to see this event for the first time as it could be the biggest outdoor event in Chaffee County this year,” Holt said, adding, “An afternoon at The Meadows with beer, burgers and flying tomatoes. What could be more fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.