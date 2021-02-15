Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit application public hearing continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday during the Chaffee County meeting.
The application is for a 10 year extension to their existing 1041 permit to remove spring water from a well at Ruby Mountain and transport the water to Denver for bottling.
All documents regarding this hearing may be found on the Chaffee County Public Notice website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
Following the public hearing commissioners will convene as the Chaffee County Landfill Committee to discuss new rates.
Two continued public hearings are scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
Commissioners will discuss a change to the land use code, reducing setbacks from the property line of a marijuana optional premises cultivation center and an infused products manufacturing facility adjacent to a residential use area. This request was made by Sterling Stoudenmire of Pure Greens.
The second of two continued public hearings regards a road and alley vacation right of way. Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity is requesting the vacation of a portion of E Street and the remaining alley in Block 22 of Nathrop.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A contract between the Chaffee County Sheriff and Axon Enterprise, Inc. for Taser supplies.
• A report from Sheriff John Speeze.
• Consideration for a grant application from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for the Valley View School.
• Discussion of a proposed computer use policy for non-employees.
• Consider an advisory board to create a Chaffee County recreation plan.
• Vote on the final resolution for the Reynolds Plat amendment.
• Discussion of the demolition of a building located at 7118 Clark Hill Road, deemed uninhabitable due to damage from a landslide.
• Consider refunding $1,320 for completion of road infrastructure corrections on Vista Sawatch.
• Review possible acceptance of escrow funds to release the lots sales restrictions for RGP Industrial Park major subdivision.
To attend the meeting, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on their home page.
You can also connect via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109 079 543.
