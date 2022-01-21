Rafters file lawsuit

by Steve Fleming
A lawsuit filed in Denver federal court last month aims to block an executive order by President Joe Biden that could profoundly impact rafting companies and their employees throughout Chaffee County, the Arkansas River Valley and the United States.
Duke Bradford, owner of Arkansas Valley Adventure, a rafting and zipline company in Buena Vista and Granite, joined the Colorado River Outfitters Association in a lawsuit to halt a Biden order and a Department of Labor ruling that require “federal contractors” to increase their minimum wage from $10.95 per hour to $15 per hour. The order also requires overtime pay of $22.50 per hour for employees working more than 40 hours per week, which could include all overnight guided trips – a key bone of contention for outfitters.
The order is scheduled to take effect Jan. 30; however, the plaintiffs have also requested a preliminary injunction to delay enforcement if the lawsuit is still pending by that date. If upheld, the order also could apply to ski resorts, dude ranches, fishing guides and others operating on federal land. The Arkansas River between Leadville and Pueblo is considered federal land because it is partially managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. In addition, the river flows over BLM and USFS land.
The plaintiffs are fighting to block the order because they don’t agree they are “federal contractors,” and they believe the wage mandates would damage their businesses, increase costs for customers and threaten their employees’ income and jobs.
“It could become a huge problem,” said Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner and part-owner of ArkAnglers and Arkansas Fly Shop, which offers guided fishing trips. “If it does (happen), there will be some real challenges, and not just for the rafters themselves.
“Everyone wants to be paid more but … this seems like an odd thing for the federal government to step into.”
The executive order would directly affect 40 or so outfitters in the Arkansas River Valley and their employees, the river outfitters association’s 50 members and many of the 100 additional whitewater outfitters in the state.
Nationally, the order would be felt by more than 500,000 private firms, according to the Department of Labor, including approximately 40,000 firms that provide concessions or recreational services pursuant to special use permits or licenses on federal lands, according to the lawsuit.
The Biden order reverses a 2018 policy by President Donald Trump’s administration that exempted “seasonal recreational services” – such as whitewater rafting, skiing, climbing and fishing – from minimum-wage and overtime mandates. Prior to that, President Barack Obama implemented such mandates for “federal contractors.”
A Biden administration announcement in April 2021 stated the executive order will restore minimum wage protections to “outfitters and guides operating on federal land.”
However, the lawsuit, filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of the outfitters, states that most the outfitters “operate on federal lands under special use permits” from the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management and “outfitters and guides on federal lands are not federal contractors. Yet President Biden, acting through the U.S. Department of Labor, has now ordered them to be lumped in with federal contractors, and adopt a wage model that is fundamentally incompatible with the way that the guiding industry operates.”
“We don’t have an exclusive contract with the federal government,” said Bradford. “We never have. We are permittees – 3 percent of our revenue goes to the federal government. There are rules we need to follow, and those rules can change. We always follow those rules, but we are not federal contractors.”
Likewise, David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association, said “the White House and the Labor Department have overreached.”
“The executive order applies to federal contractors, and we are not federal contractors, we are permittees,” said Costlow.
“Here’s the difference: Let’s say you’re a federal contractor and the government tells you in the middle of a contract to ‘change X, Y and Z.’ As a contractor, you could turn right around and simply charge the government more for those changes.
But as permittees our only option is to pass those costs on to our customers because we don’t have a contract with the federal government. Our customers might then decide to do something else that’s less costly.”
Costlow added that higher prices to consumers could result in fewer jobs for outfitters.
“If that happens, a guide’s opportunity might drop from five days a week to three days, and that becomes a situation where guides might lose their jobs,” he said.
Whitewater rafting is a $150 million industry in Colorado. Arkansas River outfitters typically pay their guides a “trip rate” of $100 to $120 with no compensation for overtime, according to Bradford and Bob Hamel, director of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association. Both stressed that the overtime rate of $22.50 per hour could be especially damaging to the industry due to its impact on multiday trips. Many guides rely heavily on tips as part of their compensation.
“Paying $15 an hour is a nonissue to us because our outfitters already need to pay that much to get the employees they need,” said Hamel.
“But if an outfitter is on a five- or six- or seven-day trip, when does the clock start and stop? If it’s something like 16 hours a day, there’s not going to be many trips like that. If this becomes law, it’s likely the employees are going to be the losers. But does this order even apply to us? And is it legal for a president and his staff to create an executive order to mandate wage increases?”
Meanwhile, a decision by the outfitters to select the Sacramento-based Pacific Legal Foundation to represent them was heavily criticized by some in the rafting community. According to the law foundation’s website, PLF “is a nonprofit legal organization that defends Americans’ liberties when threatened by government overreach and abuse. We sue the government when it violates Americans’ constitutional rights.”
PLF’s clients have included the conservative Adolph Coors Foundation, ExxonMobil and executives in the agricultural, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. Critics of PLF have accused it of fighting to end federal protections for endangered species and to decrease restrictions regarding pollution in American streams and rivers.
Bradford acknowledged that PLF’s causes do not necessarily align with Arkansas Valley Adventure’s core values, but he pointed to PLF’s history of success and the plaintiffs’ limited options as reasons for selecting the law foundation.
“The executive order bypassed Congress,” he said. “We wrote letters to officials to present our case and hoped to avoid litigation; no one even responded.
“Then, when we put it out there (to the legal world) that we were in trouble, no one (other than PLF) came forward. We weren’t going to throw them under the table because of their prior cases. We’re little people; to have someone come forward to offer their services and say they can win this case was big for us. And they do win.”
