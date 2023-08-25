Southern Chaffee County
Chance of precipitation today in Salida is 90 percent with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight will see an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High 81, low 57.
Saturday will have an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a light, variable wind becoming southeast in the morning. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. East southeast wind 10-15 mph will become west 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 80, low around 55.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. West northwest wind 5-10 mph will become east southeast after noon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of precipitation and a northeast wind 5-10 mph. High will be 81, low around 54.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista has a 90 percent chance of precipitation today with a light, variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph. There will be an 80 percent chance of precipitation tonight with an east wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 76, low around 53.
An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast for Saturday with light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and east wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight. High will be 77, low 50.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West northwest wind 5-10 mph will become east northeast in the afternoon. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain and east wind 5-10 mph. High 78, low 49.
Central Mountains
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today on Monarch Pass, with a 100 percent chance of precipitation and southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent tonight, with an east northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest. High will be near 57 and low around 45.
Saturday’s chance of precipitation is 80 percent with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 59, low 44.
Expect some clearing Sunday with a partly sunny sky and a 60 percent chance of precipitation after noon. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 59, low 43.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County has a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today with up to a half inch of rain possible. West southwest wind 5-10 mph will become east southeast. Tonight will have an 80 percent chance of rain and north wind 5-10 mph. High will be 69, low around 51.
Saturday will see an 80 percent chance of precipitation and light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph. Chance of rain decreases to 60 percent Saturday night with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable. Expect a high of 69, low of 50.
Sunny in the morning Sunday, then becoming mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of storms and west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. High 71, low 50.
