High Country Bank is partnering with social services to help people who otherwise may not receive a Christmas gift this year.
Five Trees of Hope are set up in Chaffee County providing gift ideas for less than $25.
The giver can take a tag from the tree, purchase the gift on the tag, wrap the gift and return it to High Country Bank on 7360 W. U.S. 50 in Salida and 516 U.S. 24 N. in Buena Vista by Dec. 14.
“We are proud to help with this project,” James Bove, High Country Bank’s marketing director said. “It really helps people who don’t have the means to receive presents. The bank loves to help the community and this is just one more way we feel we can spread some love.”
Bove said the bank partners with social services, Family and Youth Initiatives, Headstart, Columbine Manor and Shavano Manor on the Tree of Hope.
The organizations come up with the people who need the gifts and the bank organizes the logistics on the back end.
The gift ideas also come from the lists provided, which ranges from infants to elderly men and women so no two gifts are exactly the same, Bove said.
The people on the tags request what they need or want and that is what goes on the tag.
In Salida, there is one Tree of Hope at Walmart, 7865 W. U.S. 50, and one at Safeway, 232 G St.
In Buena Vista, Trees of Hope are located at City Market, 438 U.S. 24 and LaGree’s, 415 U.S. 24.
The LaGree’s store at 10100 U.S. 50in Poncha Springs also has a Tree of Hope.
“We have done the Tree of Hope for many years now,” Bove said. “It is a way we feel helps give back to the community and help those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.