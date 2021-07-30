Aug. 1 is Colorado Day, marking the 145th anniversary of Colorado’s admission to statehood.
Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50, behind the chamber of commerce, will celebrate with a day of free admissions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited to stop by the museum and check out the displays that tell of Colorado and local history.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day by offering free entrance to all 42 state parks on Monday. All other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect that day.
Colorado Day is a state observance and not a public holiday in the United States, so most businesses public offices, schools and colleges are open unless the date falls on a nonworking day.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed the proclamation admitting Colorado as a state on Aug. 1, 1876.
